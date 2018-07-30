PITTSBURGH - A water rescue had a tragic ending Sunday when one of the three people pulled from the Monongahela River in the South Side did not survive.
According to paramedic divers, they responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports of three people in the water.
All three people were pulled from the water. Austin Bible, 25, was rushed to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where he died.
Medics told Channel 11 the time of day made the search more difficult, especially given the currents of the river.
According to police, the men were all jumping from the bridge.
The other two were not hurt and were detained by police for questioning.
Police have determined they were not trying to take their own lives.
The Hot Metal Bridge was closed while police investigated. No one has been charged in the incident.
