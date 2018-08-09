LIGONIER, Pa. - Idlewild & SoakZone in Ligonier is closed due to a power outage, and may not open Thursday.
Officials with the amusement park posted the update on its Facebook page.
Related Headlines
>>RELATED HEADLINE: Idlewild & SoakZone opens for 141st season, Rollo Coaster returns
According to the post, the park is experiencing a power outage from its service provider, First Energy. The utility company is working to restore power.
Officials said Idlewild tickets will be accepted at Kennywood and Sandcastle for Thursday only.
Season passes will only be accepted at Sandcastle. If power is restored by noon, the park will open with limited operations.
Idlewild officials said to check the park's website and Facebook for further updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}