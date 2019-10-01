DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. - A man was arrested after police were called by a woman who said officers on bikes were shining flashlights in her windows. It turned out the man was wearing a costume, and told officers he was "looking for escaped convicts from Ohio."
Derry Borough police said they were called Sunday night and found Matthew James, 19, on West Owens Avenue.
He told police he was riding his bicycle and said he was wearing a costume, not a uniform. He showed investigators blue pants, a button down shirt with plastic police patches and badges and a dark blue police hat.
James faces charges of impersonating a public servant, flight to avoid apprehension and loitering at night.
