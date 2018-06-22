Inbound Liberty Bridge closure happening this weekend

PITTSBURGH - The inbound Liberty Bridge will be closed Friday night through Sunday morning, weather permitting.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the closure will start at 8 p.m. Friday. It is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. Sunday.
Crews will continue electrical work and the programming of the overhead message boards during the closure.
The following single-lane restrictions will also occur:
- Outbound Liberty Bridge (8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday)
- Inbound Liberty Tunnel (8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday)
- Outbound Liberty Tunnel (8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday)
POSTED DETOUR:
Northbound Liberty Bridge
- Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound
- Take the exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End
- Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road
- Keep left and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel
- Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge
- For access to I-279 destinations follow I-279 signage, all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville
- Take the left exit 71A to Grant Street
- Turn left onto Grant Street
- End detour
