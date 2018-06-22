  • Inbound Liberty Bridge closure happening this weekend

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The inbound Liberty Bridge will be closed Friday night through Sunday morning, weather permitting.

    According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the closure will start at 8 p.m. Friday. It is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. Sunday.

    Crews will continue electrical work and the programming of the overhead message boards during the closure.

    The following single-lane restrictions will also occur:

    • Outbound Liberty Bridge (8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday)
    • Inbound Liberty Tunnel (8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday)
    • Outbound Liberty Tunnel (8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday)

    POSTED DETOUR:

    Northbound Liberty Bridge

    • Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound
    • Take the exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End
    • Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road
    • Keep left and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel 
    • Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge
    • For access to I-279 destinations follow I-279 signage, all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville
    • Take the left exit 71A to Grant Street
    • Turn left onto Grant Street
    • End detour

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories