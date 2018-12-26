PITTSBURGH - A days-long closure of the Parkway East inbound in Pittsburgh went into effect Wednesday morning.
The closure between the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge (Exit 72B) off-ramp and the Grant Street on-ramp started at 6 a.m. and will last until 10 a.m. Dec. 30, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Crews will conduct roadway reconstruction work between the Allegheny County Jail and the Grant Street interchange. Bridge dam replacement work will occur on the Interstate 376 structures near the jail and the Birmingham Bridge, and concrete patch work may occur in the bathtub area of inbound I-376.
All inbound traffic will be detoured, exiting at the Boulevard of the Allies off-ramp.
