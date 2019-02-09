PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 3:34 p.m.: The signals on the inbound side of the Squirrel Hill tunnel have been repaired.
The Squirrel Hill Tunnel is open, despite what the lights say.
According to PennDOT, malfunctioning equipment is causing the signals on the inbound side to remain on yellow.
Crews are working to fix it.
No word on how long that will take. PennDOT is asking drivers to use caution in the area.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}