After multiple threats at local high schools this year, questions have been raised about the statewide reporting system.
"Safe 2 Say" is a program aimed at giving students a way to report school issues anonymously, but an increase of fake threats is creating frustration for parents.
On 11 Morning News at 6:45, we look at the challenges districts are facing this year.
TRENDING NOW:
- Body of missing Bethel Park woman identified after being found in Nevada desert
- ‘I know what I heard': Myles Garrett standing by racial slur allegation against Mason Rudolph
- Sex offender removed from the hospital during the birth of his child
- VIDEO: Family devastated after man hit by a car, left to die in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}