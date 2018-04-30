  • Increased speed limits leading to higher death rates

    Updated:

    Safety advocates warning increasing speed limits are leading to higher death rates.

    While traffic fatalities have been falling overall, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety estimates there were nearly 27,000 vehicle fatalities since 2000 because of higher speed limits.

    Tonight on NBC Nightly News, Tom Costello reports on the proposed changes.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    NBC

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Increased speed limits leading to higher death rates

  • Headline Goes Here

    These small SUVs got good grades in passenger-side crash tests