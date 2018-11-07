It’s a race unlike any other in the country, with opponents Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Keith Rothfus already incumbent congressmen.
Channel 11 saw Lamb, a Democratic representative, as he voted earlier Tuesday Mount Lebanon. Lamb has only had his seat for several months after winning a special election in March.
It’s the recent redistricting that has pitted him against Rothfus, a Republican representative who has served three terms. Rothfus voted later Tuesday morning.
President Donald Trump has endorsed Rothfus but the latest polls have Lamb in the lead.
