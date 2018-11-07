  • Incumbent congressmen Lamb, Rothfus vying for 17th District

    Updated:

    It’s a race unlike any other in the country, with opponents Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Keith Rothfus already incumbent congressmen.

    Channel 11 saw Lamb, a Democratic representative, as he voted earlier Tuesday Mount Lebanon.  Lamb has only had his seat for several months after winning a special election in March. 

    It’s the recent redistricting that has pitted him against Rothfus, a Republican representative who has served three terms. Rothfus voted later Tuesday morning. 

    President Donald Trump has endorsed Rothfus but the latest polls have Lamb in the lead.

