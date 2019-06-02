INDIANA, Pa. - Indiana County officials said a man was killed instantly when his carport collapsed on him in Shelocta on Saturday.
The Indiana County Coroner's Office said in a report that Richard Wade Rearick, 52, was sitting on a chair next to a wall under his attached carport. The report said Rearick's mother was inside the home when she heard a loud cracking sound, then a loud boom outside the back of the house. She went to the back door and found the carport collapsed, with Rearick trapped underneath.
The Coroner's Office said the roof of the carport failed where it was attached to the roof trusses of the home.
Firefighters had to support and lift the roof to retrieve Rearick's body.
The report said Rearick's family agreed to tissue donation through the Center for Organ Recovery and Education.
