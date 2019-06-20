INDIANA, Pa. - An Indiana County man was arrested Wednesday night, accused of sexually assaulting a teen.
According to police, Stephen Joe Czerniec Jr., 51, met the victim on the online dating site Grindr. Police said Czerniec sent the victim nude pictures and text messages through the mobile app “Kik.”
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Indiana County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said Czerniec drove to Clymer on Sunday to pick up the 15-year-old victim, and then took him to another location and sexually assaulted him.
Czerniec is facing several charges including statutory sexual assault and sexual abuse of children.
He’s in the Indiana County Jail awaiting his preliminary arraignment.
TRENDING NOW:
- Syrian refugee arrested for allegedly planning terror attack on Pittsburgh church
- What we know about Syrian refugee accused of planning terror attack on Pittsburgh church
- Parents, coaches involved in massive brawl at youth baseball game
- VIDEO: Man, woman, boy killed in crash with dump truck
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}