  Indiana County man accused of sexually assaulting teen

    INDIANA, Pa. - An Indiana County man was arrested Wednesday night, accused of sexually assaulting a teen.

    According to police, Stephen Joe Czerniec Jr., 51, met the victim on the online dating site Grindr.  Police said Czerniec sent the victim nude pictures and text messages through the mobile app “Kik.”

    Police said Czerniec drove to Clymer on Sunday to pick up the 15-year-old victim, and then took him to another location and sexually assaulted him.   

    Czerniec is facing several charges including statutory sexual assault and sexual abuse of children.

    He’s in the Indiana County Jail awaiting his preliminary arraignment. 

