INDUSTRY, Pa. - Train and road traffic is stopped in in Industry where the tracks cross Midland Beaver Road following a crash.
Chopper 11 is over the scene, and a damaged dump truck can be seen in the road.
The crash happened shortly after noon.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details.
