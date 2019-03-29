  • Dump truck, train involved in crash

    Updated:

    INDUSTRY, Pa. - Train and road traffic is stopped in in Industry where the tracks cross Midland Beaver Road following a crash.

    Chopper 11 is over the scene, and a damaged dump truck can be seen in the road.

    The crash happened shortly after noon.

    This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details.

