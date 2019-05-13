Infant in cardiac arrest saved by Pittsburgh first responders

A 1-month-old baby who was in cardiac arrest was saved by Pittsburgh first responders.
Officials responded to a home on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District on Sunday.
According to our news partners at the Trib, medics reversed the cardiac arrest and the baby's pulse restarted.
The baby was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital.
