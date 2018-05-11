A woman’s first Mother’s Day is extra special, and hospitals in the Allegheny Health Network are taking small steps, in a manner of speaking, to note the occasion.
Newborn babies at West Penn, Jefferson, Forbes and Saint Vincent hospitals are giving their rookie moms a unique gift with the help of hospital staff: Mother’s Day cards featuring their tiny footprints.
Nurses gently press the infants’ feet onto inkpads, one at a time, and stamp their “signatures” wishing their mothers a happy first Mother’s Day.
The babies then deliver the cards to their mothers’ rooms.
