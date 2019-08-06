INDIANA, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police officials said a 20-year-old man remains in prison and faces nearly 20 felony charges after he tried to escape during a prisoner transport in late June.
Police said Simere Maurice Alford, 20, was shackled in the back of an unmarked cruiser as officers drove him back to a state prison following a court hearing June 24. Alford, police said, was able to free his hands and unbuckle his seat belt.
As officers turned onto Fyock Road in Indiana County, they said Alford lunged forward, grabbed a Glock .45 pistol from an officer's holster and shot at him, narrowly missing his head. Police said the officer was able to grab the top part of the gun as Alford fired a second time, preventing the shell casing from ejecting and preventing Alford from continuing to shoot. The bullet hit Alford's foot and leg before it lodged in the frame of the cruiser.
Investigators said the cruiser then crashed into a guardrail, where the airbags deployed, causing the officer in the passenger seat to break her arm. The officers were able to hold Alford on the ground until backup could arrive.
Alford faces 19 felony charges including two counts of criminal attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of robbery, among other charges.
