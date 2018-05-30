  • Instagram video of wanted juvenile leads to police chase

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A video posted on Instagram led to a police chase Tuesday on Route 51 in Pittsburgh, authorities said.

    The video showed a juvenile warrant suspect holding a gun in a vehicle driven by Daryl Williams, according to a criminal complaint.

    Related Headlines

    Officers tried to pull over the vehicle at the intersection of Route 51 and Edgebrook Street, but Williams sped off toward the Liberty Tunnel, police said.

    The chase ended when Williams crashed the vehicle into another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Route 51 and West Liberty Avenue, and then backed into a police vehicle, the complaint said.

    According to police, the wanted juvenile got out of the vehicle that was being pursued holding a gun, which he then threw back into the vehicle before running.

    The juvenile has not been located, police said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Eight bricks of heroin were found in the vehicle and Williams had two “stacks of money” on him, the complaint said.

    Williams is facing charges including fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, possession, possession with intent to deliver and aggravated assault.

    Derrick Cosby, as passenger in the vehicle, is charged with criminal conspiracy.

    The complaint said Cosby was working with Williams and the juvenile to traffic illegal narcotics.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Instagram video of wanted juvenile leads to police chase

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man escapes hospital after fleeing police, crashing near Memorial Day parade

  • Headline Goes Here

    Greece: Driver claims autopilot malfunction in Tesla crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police chase on Route 19 ends in crash; 1 taken to hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    22 killed in Uganda when speeding bus strikes beer truck