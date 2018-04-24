PITTSBURGH - An intense fire engulfed an abandoned church early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
Flames from the fire, which broke out about 3 a.m. on Colwell Street, could be seen from UPMC Mercy Hospital.
Firefighters remain at the scene working to bring the fire under control.
We have Team 11 coverage from the scene of the fire as we work to learn what might have started it for Channel 11 Morning News.
#BREAKING En route right now to fire along Colwell Street off 5th Street Downtown. Flames can be seen from UPMC Mercy. I’m tracking the breaking developments with @GabriellaDeLuca starting at 4:30 a.m. WATCH Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/QIYCuPDqfR— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 24, 2018
