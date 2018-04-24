  • Intense fire engulfs abandoned church in Hill District

    PITTSBURGH - An intense fire engulfed an abandoned church early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

    Flames from the fire, which broke out about 3 a.m. on Colwell Street, could be seen from UPMC Mercy Hospital.

    Firefighters remain at the scene working to bring the fire under control.

