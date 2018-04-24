PITTSBURGH - An intense fire engulfed an abandoned church early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
Flames from the fire, which broke out about 3 a.m. on Colwell Street, could be seen from UPMC Mercy Hospital.
We have Team 11 coverage from the scene of the fire as investigators work to determine what started the blaze -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
Officials said the building in the Crawford-Roberts neighborhood is the former Miller Street Baptist Church.
BREAKING NEWS IN CRAWFORD - ROBERTS: Fire at the former Miller Street Baptist Church. Avoid Area. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/V4l2u5gzIa— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 24, 2018
No one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was hurt, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
#BREAKING En route right now to fire along Colwell Street off 5th Street Downtown. Flames can be seen from UPMC Mercy. I’m tracking the breaking developments with @GabriellaDeLuca starting at 4:30 a.m. WATCH Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/QIYCuPDqfR— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 24, 2018
