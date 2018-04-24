  • Intense fire engulfs abandoned Pittsburgh church

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - An intense fire engulfed an abandoned church early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.

    Flames from the fire, which broke out about 3 a.m. at the corner of Miller and Colwell streets, could be seen from several blocks away, including from UPMC Mercy Hospital.

    Officials said a collapse as the fire burned through the church building helped firefighters.

    “What helped us a lot was that the fire was so heavily involved that the roof on the main sanctuary collapsed, which actually was a good thing. It gave us good access to put water on the fire,” Deputy Chief Michael Mullen said.

    A ladder truck was used so crews could spray water onto the church and into its bell tower, officials said.

    Pittsburgh police officers were put on patrol to monitor embers and make sure they did not cause additional fires in the surrounding area.

    No one was inside the old church at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt, officials said.

    The fire was brought under control by 4 a.m.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    WPXI'S Gabriella DeLuca is working to talk to people who live nearby about what they saw when the church burst into flames for Channel 11 News at Noon. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Intense fire engulfs abandoned Pittsburgh church

  • Headline Goes Here

    Staff, program cuts possible in face of Penn Hills SD budget troubles

  • Headline Goes Here

    TONIGHT AT 5: Human trafficking in Pittsburgh: A victim's story

  • Headline Goes Here

    Port Authority shuts down section of Blue Line

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local funeral home prints prayer card for Philadelphia Flyers