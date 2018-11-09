Intense flames burn mobile home to ground

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Intense flames engulfed a mobile home Friday morning in Lawrence County.
The fire broke out about 1 a.m. on Hamilton Street in Shenango Township.
Police said they were initially concerned that someone might have been inside the home because a pickup truck was parked in the driveway.
The home burned to the ground.
It is unclear what started the fire.
