  • Intense flames destroy home in Mars

    Updated:

    MARS, Pa. - Firefighters battled intense flames at a house in Butler County. 

    Dispatchers told Channel 11 the fire started at a home on Anderson Avenue in Mars just after 10 a.m. 

    The home was destroyed by the flames.  

    There is no word if anyone was hurt. 

