MARS, Pa. - Firefighters battled intense flames at a house in Butler County.
Dispatchers told Channel 11 the fire started at a home on Anderson Avenue in Mars just after 10 a.m.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Butler County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how
The home was destroyed by the flames.
There is no word if anyone was hurt.
Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Refresh for updates and watch for the latest on Channel 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Grandmother accused of shooting, killing twin grandsons who had autism
- Motorcyclist killed in crash that closed Homestead Grays Bridge for hours
- TV actress pleads guilty in group's sex-trafficking case
- VIDEO: New app could help victims of domestic violence
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}