Intense flames shoot through home's windows, roof

DUQUESNE, Pa. - Flames engulfed a home in Duquesne early Monday morning.
The blaze was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Priscilla Avenue.
Officials said the home was vacant and the fire is considered suspicious.
No injuries were reported.
