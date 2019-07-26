NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Flames turned a house into a ball of fire late Thursday night in New Castle.
The fire destroyed the vacant home where it started, and also caused damage to at least one neighboring home when it spread.
Firefighters were called shortly before 11 p.m. to battle the blaze at the corner of Chestnut and Pine streets.
As the fire burned, it caused high tension wires to spark. When it spread to a neighboring home, a family in the home next to that one was alerted to get out.
Neighbors said the house where the fire started had been unoccupied for about two months.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
