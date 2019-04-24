  • Interfaith service held locally to honor lives lost in Sri Lanka on Easter

    Updated:

    People are gathering Wednesday evening for an interfaith vigil to honor the more than 300 lives lost in Sri Lanka.

    The vigil is at the Heinz Center in Oakland, is free and open to the public.

    >>RELATED STORY: Sri Lanka bombings: Death toll climbs to 359, more arrested

    An offering at the service will be sent to help survivors the Sri Lanka bombings.

    ISIS is claiming responsibility for the attacks.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories