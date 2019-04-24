Interfaith service held locally to honor lives lost in Sri Lanka on Easter

People are gathering Wednesday evening for an interfaith vigil to honor the more than 300 lives lost in Sri Lanka.
The vigil is at the Heinz Center in Oakland, is free and open to the public.
An offering at the service will be sent to help survivors the Sri Lanka bombings.
ISIS is claiming responsibility for the attacks.
