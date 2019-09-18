  • Look to the skies over Pittsburgh to see the ISS

    By: Danielle Dozier

    PITTSBURGH - With clear skies expected the next few nights in Pittsburgh, it's the perfect opportunity to view the International Space Station as it passes overhead. 

    It will be visible Wednesday night for three minutes. However, the max height will only be 14 degrees above the horizon. It will appear at 8 p.m. and 10 degrees above the south, southeast horizon. It will disappear at 8:03 p.m. and 12 degrees above the east, southeast horizon. 

    Thursday may be a better night to view the ISS as the max height will be 76 degrees above the horizon. It will appear at 8:47 p.m. and 10 degrees above the southwest horizon. It will disappear 47 degrees above the east, northeast horizon. It will be visible for four minutes. 

    Happy spotting!

