  • Internationally recognized non-profit helps local children through holiday heartaches

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The holidays are supposed to be a time of joy, but for children who've lost a parent -- it can be painful.

    But the Caring Place in downtown Pittsburgh is helping kids through the tough times. 

    Channel 11’s Courtney Brennan learned about the local group. Watch her full report below.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories