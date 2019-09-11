WASHINGTON, Pa. - People are demanding answers about the theft of nearly $100,000 from the Clerk of Courts Office at the county courthouse in Washington.
"We the people and the taxpayers in Washington County need to know what happened to that money," Nick Sherman, who is running for Washington County Commissioner.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
In early August, Channel 11 reported that the money was missing from the office. We interviewed all three county commissioners, said.
We reached out to County Commissioner Larry Maggi on Wednesday.
Maggi told Channel 11 that they handed the investigation over to state police, and they can't place an elected official on leave. They can only control their future budget.
State police in Washington County say the case has moved forward and is being investigated by their Bureau of Criminal Investigations, which handles financial crimes.
TRENDING NOW:
- Antonio Brown accused of raping former trainer; Patriots, Steelers release statements
- The Budweiser 9/11 tribute ad that aired only once
- FBI joining investigation into threat that closed Pine-Richland high school, middle school
- VIDEO: Massive police presence following shooting and search for gunman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}