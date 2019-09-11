  • Investigation continues after nearly $100K went missing from Washing Co. Clerk of Courts office

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - People are demanding answers about the theft of nearly $100,000 from the Clerk of Courts Office at the county courthouse in Washington.

    "We the people and the taxpayers in Washington County need to know what happened to that money," Nick Sherman, who is running for Washington County Commissioner.

    In early August, Channel 11 reported that the money was missing from the office. We interviewed all three county commissioners, said.

    We reached out to County Commissioner Larry Maggi on Wednesday.

    Maggi told Channel 11 that they handed the investigation over to state police, and they can't place an elected official on leave. They can only control their future budget.  

    State police in Washington County say the case has moved forward and is being investigated by their Bureau of Criminal Investigations, which handles financial crimes.  

