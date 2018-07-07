  • Investigation continues after volunteer firefighter's comments draw concern

    Updated:

    FREEPORT, Pa. - It’s been more than a week since a member of the Freeport Volunteer Fire Department was suspended for posting racial comments on Facebook, but community members are continuing to voice concerns.

    Christopher Negley was put on leave for comments the department said "do not represent the views of the department or its members."

    Michele Newell is speaking with fire officials about where they are with the investigation. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The comments came not long after Officer Michael Rosfeld shot and killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr.

    Several people reached out to Channel 11 this week to know what his status is and why he hasn’t been let go.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories