PITTSBURGH - Investigators with Allegheny County police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Sunday, sources say.
According to Channel 11 sources, the person shot by officers in the Arlington neighborhood of Pittsburgh is expected to survive.
We're working to learn more
There has been a heavy police presence on Charcot Street for several hours.
A woman claiming to be the victim's aunt talked to Channel 11 about her nephew's alleged injuries.
A Pittsburgh police spokesperson said the investigation was being taken over by Allegheny County detectives.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting and how many officers were involved.
