0 Investigators search for cause in deadly apartment fire

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - Investigators are trying to determine what caused a deadly fire in Castle Shannon.

Flames broke out at an apartment building in the 4100 block of Greenridge Road around 11:40 p.m Wednesday.

The fire chief told Channel 11 when firefighters arrived, they had trouble getting into the apartment because the victim was behind the door.

Crews got a hose through and put the fire out before it spread to other apartments. Most of the damage was contained to the area around one chair.

TRENDING NOW:

After seeing our reports this morning, the victim’s caretaker came to the scene. Investigators have not released the victim’s name. His caretaker says he was always in either his wheelchair or a lift chair, as an amputee.

She told Channel 11 he was a disabled Vietnam vet with a heart of gold.

“He was just a great guy, big heart, I’m gonna miss him. I was supposed to come this afternoon. I did his caregiving for him, his laundry, his shopping. I just, there’s this loss. It’s a shock. It is a shock,” Karen Schutz said.

Schultz told Channel 11 he was a smoker and was on oxygen but the fire marshal has not reported a cause just yet.

Several people who lived in the apartment building were evacuated because the utilities were turned off and there was no heat.

WPXI’s Liz Kilmer is talking with the fire chief. What he says about the fire coming up on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.