Investigators trying to determine cause of massive boat fire

HONOLULU - Investigators in Hawaii are trying to figure out if a boat fire was an accident or arson.
Salvatore Diamore, the owner of the 36 -oot boat, said he was not on board when the fire broke out.
He told investigators he got into an argument with a friend, ordered everyone off the boat, then went for a walk.
The boat caught fire during Diamore’s walk.
Firefighters were able to keep the intense flames from spreading to other boats.
The boat was destroyed.
