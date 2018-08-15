  • Investigators trying to determine cause of massive boat fire

    HONOLULU - Investigators in Hawaii are trying to figure out if a boat fire was an accident or arson.

    Salvatore Diamore, the owner of the 36 -oot boat, said he was not on board when the fire broke out.

    He told investigators he got into an argument with a friend, ordered everyone off the boat, then went for a walk.

    The boat caught fire during Diamore’s walk.

    Firefighters were able to keep the intense flames from spreading to other boats.

    The boat was destroyed.

     

