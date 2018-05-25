  • Investigators trying to determine cause of Penn Hills house fire

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Firefighters were busy putting out a fire at a home in Penn Hills late Thursday night. 

    Emergency dispatchers said the fire started on Small Street just before midnight.

    Channel 11 has learned there were people living in the home, but no one was hurt. 

    Fire investigators are working to determine what started the fire.   

