  • Man's body found in creek in Irwin

    Updated:

    IRWIN, Pa. - A man's body was found in a creek in Irwin Saturday afternoon.

    Police said the body was found in a tunnel under Route 30. It's a stream that goes through town.

    The call came in around 3 p.m.

    No other information was immediately available. 

