  • Is school district's proposed security system too invasive?

    Updated:

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Gateway School District is considering new security measures.

    It’s the first district in the world to consider a pilot program that will help spot out an active shooter and other moving objects that put students and staff in danger.

    Related Headlines

    Board members will vote on the new technology pilot program Tuesday night.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, we will get an inside work on how the technology works. 

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Local school districts beef up security thanks to state grants

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories