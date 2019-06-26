PITTSBURGH - 3:07 p.m. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Washington County until 3:45 p.m.
2:40 p.m. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Greene County until 3 p.m.
ORIGINAL: You'll need your sunglasses today and a way to cool off. Temperatures will climb to the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon with a breeze.
A cold front along Lake Erie will be a focal point for a shower or thunderstorm to develop during the afternoon.
Storms look to push toward the southeast as they develop and may move into our northern counties. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible across the rest of the area with the heating of the day.
Storms are not a guarantee, but you'll want your umbrella in case you land under one later on.
The storm chance will go away after sunset.
Patchy fog is possible overnight, with low temperatures in the mid-60s.
High temperatures Thursday will reach the upper 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds.
