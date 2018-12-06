Issue with local road prompts PennDOT to close lane

BALDWIN, Pa. - A roadway issue has prompted a single-lane closure and the installation of temporary traffic signals on East Carson Street (Route 837) in Baldwin, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
East Carson Street is reduced to a single lane between the Glenwood Bridge and Becks Run Road, where there is a dip in the roadway.
Temporary traffic signals will control the alternating traffic while the restriction is in place.
PennDOT crews will assess the roadway to determine exactly what the issue is and what repairs are needed.
A PennDOT spokesperson said the decision to close one lane of the two-lane road was made for the safety of drivers. PennDOT did not want to take any chances with drivers getting hurt of there being accidents.
There is no timetable for when repairs will be completed, and the restriction lifted.
