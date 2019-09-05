After an initial partnership with coin-operated laundry machine giant CSC ServiceWorks last year, Pittsburgh-based startup The Laundry Chute announced an agreement with Church & Dwight, the company that owns brands Arm & Hammer and OxiClean, Wednesday.
The Laundry Chute allows student customers to drop off laundry bags at designated lockers on a college campus. A student worker then washes, dries and folds the laundry and returns it to the locker within 24 hours. The system is managed through a mobile app and a student leadership team on campus.
"We kind of coin ourselves as the Uber of laundry on college campuses, where we're are creating an ecosystem of students working for students," The Laundry Chute CEO and co-founder James Janis said.
