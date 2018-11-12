Social media sites are often our connection to friends, family and funny videos, but that connection was lost Monday when Facebook suddenly went down.
And of course, the internet panicked.
Users who logged onto Facebook got an error message telling them something had gone wrong and Facebook was working on it.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, opt IN to alerts in our WPXI News App.
Down Detector shows exactly where the outages have been reported, which is much of the East Coast and other areas across the United States.
So what do people do when Facebook is down? Go to Twitter to complain.
It's not just you. Facebook is down for everybody. Not sure why yet or for how long. pic.twitter.com/wROpniJg7G— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) November 12, 2018
😝 Facebook is down. What to do ..what to do LOL #dontpanic pic.twitter.com/f2PfKS9b34— Geri Calos (@Geri_Calos) November 12, 2018
The site was back up and running around 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.
TRENDING NOW:
- High school football player dies after suffering neck injury during game
- 18-year-old woman shot in local neighborhood
- Man high on meth jumps naked into homeowners' bed, deputies said
- VIDEO: Mom says ‘code word' saved daughter from being kidnapped
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}