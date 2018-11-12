  • It's not just you, Facebook was down across parts of United States

    Updated:

    Social media sites are often our connection to friends, family and funny videos, but that connection was lost Monday when Facebook suddenly went down.

    And of course, the internet panicked.

    Users who logged onto Facebook got an error message telling them something had gone wrong and Facebook was working on it.

    Down Detector shows exactly where the outages have been reported, which is much of the East Coast and other areas across the United States.

    So what do people do when Facebook is down? Go to Twitter to complain.

    The site was back up and running around 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

