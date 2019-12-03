The giving season is also a busy season for scammers, according to the FBI.
More than 65,000 people were victims of holiday scams last year, and those victims lost a total of $184 million.
The best way to protect yourself is to know where these threats come from. Most of the time it's a phone call or something you're doing on the internet.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke found out about the most common schemes. Here's what you can do to protect yourself -- in the video above.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}