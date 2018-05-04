0 It's not all about highways -- smaller projects to also have impact on summer driving

PITTSBURGH - While major projects on highways in the Pittsburgh area will be a hassle for drivers, there are many smaller projects that will also cause disruptions to traffic during the summer.

Busy roads north, south and east of the city will be subject to construction throughout 2018’s summer construction season.

FORBES AVENUE

Crews started working on Forbes Avenue in March, resurfacing the Oakland roadway from the Birmingham Bridge to Beeler Street.

“A lot of that obviously has to be done at night due to the huge amount of both pedestrian and vehicular traffic that uses Forbes Avenue during the daytime,” Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 11 executive, said.

Even so, the lane restrictions have caused delays.

The $10 million project includes repaving as well as signal and curb upgrades. There will also be a new pedestrian crossing between South Bouquet Street and Bigelow Boulevard, and bike lanes from Bigelow Boulevard to Margaret Morrison Street.

Crews expect to wrap up work in November.

RELATED STORIES:

ROUTES 51 AND 19

A $20 million project will restrict traffic to one lane along Routes 51 and 19 coming from the Parkway West to the West End.

“The pavement will be reconstructed there. We are still working through what the traffic control impacts will be,” Moon-Sirianni said.

Improvements include replacing the Shaler Street Bridge.

The project is expected to start in July and last for over a year.

McKNIGHT ROAD

North Hills drivers have to deal with ongoing signal, sidewalk and guiderail upgrades along McKnight Road.

Some lane closures are expected during off-peak hours through August.

Follow Channel 11’s Trisha Pittman on Twitter and Facebook for construction and traffic updates every morning on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.