EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash in Armstrong County.
Police said Brian Swatt failed to stop at a stop sign at the end of Butler Road in East Franklin Township, traveled across East Brady Road and then went about 150 yards over an embankment.
Police said the crash was believed to have happened Friday morning.
Swatt was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Swatt was a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania's main campus and a staffer for Senator Pittman.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}