Ivanka Trump to visit Pittsburgh Tuesday

PITTSBURGH - Ivanka Trump tweeted that she will be in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
In the tweet, Trump said she will be "In Pittsburgh tomorrow checking out Robotics Row and highlighting American entrepreneurship & innovation."
In Pittsburgh tomorrow checking out Robotics Row and highlighting American entrepreneurship & innovation. I look forward to meeting with students + entrepreneurs, the next generation of pioneers, who are creating the companies and jobs of the future! #PledgeToAmericasWorkers— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 14, 2018
