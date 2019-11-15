  • Man charged with kidnapping in Bethel Park woman's disappearance, police say

    Updated:

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A man is charged in the disappearance of a Bethel Park woman who hasn't been seen since Sept. 15.

    The family of Jaime Feden, 33, contacted police Thursday night to report her missing.

    John Chapman, 39, is in custody and facing several charges, including kidnapping.

    Channel 11 obtained the criminal complaint that said Chapman drove Feden to Las Vegas in late September, telling her they were taking a trip. At some point around September 25, according to court paperwork, Chapman convinced her to drive into the desert for a photo shoot. He allegedly told police he bound Feden's hands and feet with zip ties and tied her to a signpost. Chapman also allegedly duct taped her mouth and nose, causing her to suffocate and die, according to police.

    A criminal complaint says Chapman then removed the tape, the zip ties and Feden's clothing and left her near the signpost in Nevada before driving back to Bethel Park. 

    Allegheny County detectives have since contacted authorities in Las Vegas, who confirmed they found a woman's body matching many of Feden's physical characteristics.   

    Detectives said they will be working with authorities in Nevada to positively identify the woman's remains.

