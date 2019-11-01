  • Judge orders man back to jail; he's charged with trying to lure kids on several occasions

    

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - A Washington County judge ordered Jan Ondra back to jail after hours of testimony inside a courtroom Friday.

    Ondra, 66, was jailed in June after he was charged with trying to lure a 10-year-old girl. In late September, he was accused of offering candy to three children at a plaza in North Strabane Township.

    On Channel 11 News at 5, Renee Wallace tells us how a judge arrived at the decision to put him back behind bars and what Ondra is saying in his own defense.

