WASHINGTON, Pa. - A Washington County judge ordered Jan Ondra back to jail after hours of testimony inside a courtroom Friday.
Ondra, 66, was jailed in June after he was charged with trying to lure a 10-year-old girl. In late September, he was accused of offering candy to three children at a plaza in North Strabane Township.
On Channel 11 News at 5, Renee Wallace tells us how a judge arrived at the decision to put him back behind bars and what Ondra is saying in his own defense.
