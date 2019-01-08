Japanese probe to land on asteroid in near future

A Japanese space probe will attempt its first landing on a distant asteroid next month.
Mission commanders at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) say the "Hayabusa Two" spacecraft will descend over the course of about a day from more than 12 miles above the asteroid.
The plan is for the probe to attempt its first landing on "Ryugu" between Feb. 18 and 24.
JAXA officials also announced the names of several craters on the asteroid.
They are named for the hero of a Japanese folk tale and characters in Japanese fairy tales.
