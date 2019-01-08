  • Japanese probe to land on asteroid in near future

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Updated:

    A Japanese space probe will attempt its first landing on a distant asteroid next month.

    Mission commanders at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) say the "Hayabusa Two" spacecraft will descend over the course of about a day from more than 12 miles above the asteroid.

    The plan is for the probe to attempt its first landing on "Ryugu" between Feb. 18 and 24.

    TRENDING NOW:

    JAXA officials also announced the names of several craters on the asteroid.

    They are named for the hero of a Japanese folk tale and characters in Japanese fairy tales.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories