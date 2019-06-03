JEANNETTE, Pa. - Jeannette police put out an alert Monday for a missing 21-year-old man.
Police identified the missing man as Tyler Winwood.
Police have not said when he was last seen or why they're concerned about him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jeannette police at 724-527-4013.
