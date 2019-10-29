  • Manhunt underway after deadly shooting in Jeannette

    JEANNETTE, Pa. - At least three people were shot, including one person who died, in Jeannette Monday.

    Officials said they were called to a house in the 100 block of Cuyler Avenue. 

    The mayor told Channel 11 this started as a domestic incident at a rental home. 

    "Our police were one block away when they heard gunfire, a lot of gunfire," Mayor Curtis Antoniak said. "I believe there were three to four people shot, probably 14-to-16 casings on the ground, on the porch."

    Police searched one home for a suspected shooter, but the home was empty.

    There is currently an active search for the gunman or gunmen.

