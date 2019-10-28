JEANNETTE, Pa. - Several people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Jeannette according to the city's mayor.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Officials said they were called to a house in the 100 block of Cuyler Avenue.
The mayor told Channel 11 this started as a domestic incident at a rental home.
At least one person fired shots, and more than a dozen shell casings were recovered from the scene.
Police searched one home for a suspected shooter, but the home was empty.
Channel 11 has a reporter at the scene working to learn more. Keep checking back for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Port Authority bus, with passenger on board, swallowed by massive sinkhole downtown
- 1 killed, several hurt, including newborn, after gunfire leads to crash on Route 30
- Neal Huntington reportedly out as Pirates GM
- VIDEO: More than just medicine collected during Prescription Drug Take Back Day
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}