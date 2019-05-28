  • Huge plume of water shoots up after water main break in Jeannette

    Updated:

    JEANNETTE, Pa. - A viewer sent WPXI video of a massive water main break in Jeannette, Westmoreland County.

    The water was shooting into the sky near the library.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Breaking News. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Officials said it happened just before 9 p.m. Monday.

    There's no word on how many people are affected or when it will be fixed.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories