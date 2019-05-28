JEANNETTE, Pa. - A viewer sent WPXI video of a massive water main break in Jeannette, Westmoreland County.
The water was shooting into the sky near the library.
Officials said it happened just before 9 p.m. Monday.
There's no word on how many people are affected or when it will be fixed.
