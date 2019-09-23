CLEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Jeep crashed into a house Monday morning in Clearfield Township, ending up on its porch.
The crash was reported about 8:30 a.m. on Herman Road.
It is unclear what caused the crash and whether anyone was hurt.
